38th Annual Proud to Run Chicago kicks off Pride Weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Pride Weekend kicked off Saturday morning with the 38th Annual Proud to Run Chicago.

The run kicks off at 9 a.m. at Montrose Harbor, 601 W. Montrose Ave. Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to stop-by the 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon.

More than 2,200 are expected to run in this year's race.

This race is unique; it led the nation in creating a more inclusive event by including a non-binary gender category for people to choose during registration.

Proud to Run has donated more than $600,000 to organizations that support the Chicagoland LGBTQ+ community

Saturday's races will lead up to the 50th Annual Pride parade, "Stonewall 50: Millions of Moments of Pride." It will step off at 12 p.m. on Sunday. The parade will also be broadcast on ABC7 at 1 p.m.
