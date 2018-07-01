COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Puerto Rican Parade Committee building endangered by lack of funds, back taxes

EMBED </>More Videos

Activists protested Sunday after they discovered the Puerto Rican Parade Committee owed back taxes on their building despite donations. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Puerto Rican Parade Committee organizes the annual parade down Division Street and the festival in Humboldt Park, but their building represents much more than the events organized inside.

"It's a staple of our community," said community activist Marisol Cruz.

But the committee is at risk of losing that community staple. Activists said the committee is broke and owes back taxes on the building, but they are unsure where the money has gone.

Several activists organized a protest of the committee's management today.

"We have voted people in and entrusted them with money, time," said activist Evelyn Nazario.

Theresa Siaw said she planned a fundraiser for Monday in an attempt to keep the building. Siaw said she has donated her own money to the committee in the past.

"The money is not accounted for," Siaw said.

Many at the protest said they will leave it up to investigators to determine where the money went. For now, their focus is saving the building.

Alderman Roberto Maldonado said he is working to change the building's zoning to keep it from being razed by developers. The building is part of the community and should stay a part of the community, Maldanado said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsprotestpuerto ricotaxesChicagoHumboldt Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
ALS Walk for Life
MEX Talks
Jackpot in McHenry VFW drawing rolls over, grows to $4,264,504
Bikers escort Streamwood bullying victim to first day of middle school
Visitation held for 'Mayor of Englewood' Hal Baskin, funeral Saturday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News