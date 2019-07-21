Community & Events

R&B Performer Carmichael Musiclover performing at Alhambra Palace

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- R&B artist Carmichael Musiclover entered the music scene in 2008 with his breakout album All About Love.

He's become popular in Chicago's stepping community and is performing in Chicago at the Alhambra Palace in the West Loop.

To learn more about Carmichael Musiclover, visit www.carmichaelmusiclover.com.

Event Details: Carmichael Musiclover at Alhambra Palace

When: Sunday, July 21

Address: 1240 W. Randolph Street, Chicago

Time: 8:00pm

For more information visit www.alhambrapalacerestaurant.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagowest loopconcertsingingmusic
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 1 injured in hit-and-run crash on I-294
Lake Michigan drowning victim ID'd
12YO girl shot in Avondale after father gets in argument
Boy, 3, falls from 3rd floor window in Lincoln Park
Beach Hazard alert issued for Lake Michigan through Tuesday morning
Puerto Rico: Thousands gather at governor's mansion, demand resignation
Target, Fresh Market recall salads, sandwiches over listeria concerns
Show More
1 injured in shooting on I-57, inbound lanes reopen
REPORT: Equifax to pay $700 million in breach settlement
Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler, rainy Sunday
REPORT: YouTube to pay multimillion dollar fine over handling of kids' data
'Avengers: Endgame' passes 'Avatar' as No. 1 grossing film of all time
More TOP STORIES News