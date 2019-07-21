R&B Performer Carmichael Musiclover performing at Alhambra Palace

CHICAGO (WLS) -- R&B artist Carmichael Musiclover entered the music scene in 2008 with his breakout album All About Love.
He's become popular in Chicago's stepping community and is performing in Chicago at the Alhambra Palace in the West Loop.
To learn more about Carmichael Musiclover, visit www.carmichaelmusiclover.com.
Event Details: Carmichael Musiclover at Alhambra Palace
When: Sunday, July 21
Address: 1240 W. Randolph Street, Chicago
Time: 8:00pm
For more information visit www.alhambrapalacerestaurant.com.
