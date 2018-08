The 47th annual Rainbow/PUSH Coalition Convention will be held June 13 through June 16.The theme and goal of the 2018 conference is "Make American Fair and Equal." It will be held at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.Planned events include voter training, business forums and education breakout sessions.Reverend Jesse Jackson Senior previewed the conference Friday.For more information about the conference or to register, visit the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition website.