Rapper Common joins Chicago families for Prayer on the Nine event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago native and celebrity Common joined a group calling for an end to senseless violence Saturday.
The Prayer on the Nine event was a community rally and march that started at 79th Street and Greenwood Avenue.
Common joined families who have been affected by violence for the event.
Common said he is also excited about a new, tuition-free charter school that will open in the neighborhood in September.
