Community & Events

Rapper Common joins Chicago families for Prayer on the Nine event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago native and celebrity Common joined a group calling for an end to senseless violence Saturday.

The Prayer on the Nine event was a community rally and march that started at 79th Street and Greenwood Avenue.

Common joined families who have been affected by violence for the event.

Common said he is also excited about a new, tuition-free charter school that will open in the neighborhood in September.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagochathamrappergun violencechicago violence
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral arrangements set for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Confirmed measles case in Chicago
Car crashes into wall outside Illinois Governor's mansion
Vienna Beef hot dogs recalled
Police: Alleged shooter, 19, charged after wounding 7 near Ball State
Cafeteria worker fired for giving student free lunch won't return
Video: FDNY fighting billboard fire in middle of Times Square
Show More
War of Will wins Preakness, holds off riderless horse
13-year-old boy seriously injured in NW suburban hit-and-run
Lightfoot continues Neighborhood Listening Tour ahead of inauguration day
Bark in the Park celebrates its 25th Anniversary at Soldier Field
Safer Foundation holds annual gala
More TOP STORIES News