COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Registration deadline approaching for Greater Chicago Food Depository Hunger Walk

EMBED </>More Videos

Every year, thousands of people gather in Jackson Park for the annual Greater Chicago Food Depository Hunger Walk.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's an event that's making us Chicago Proud.

Every year, thousands of people gather in Jackson Park for the annual Greater Chicago Food Depository Hunger Walk.

The event is now in its 33rd year and the deadline to get involved is coming up!

Jim Conwell from the Greater Chicago Food Depository joined ABC7 Saturday morning.

Event: 33rd Annual Hunger Walk
Date: Saturday, September 8, 2018
Hours: Site opens at 7 a.m. Walk starts at 8:30 a.m.

Address: Jackson Park, Hayes and Lake Shore Drive.
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $25 suggested donation
Deadline to register: August 29
Online registration is open through Aug. 29 at chicagosfoodbank.org/hungerwalk
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshungerchicago proud
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Officers face-off in friendly double dutch duel
Josephine 'Mother' Wade honored at Evening of Honor and Love
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Val and Ryan throw a surprise 80th anniversary party for Palace Grill
More Community & Events
Top Stories
2 injured in wrong-way crash on I-57 in Posen; SB lanes closed
4-month-old baby drowns in bathtub in Avalon Park
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm
Chicagoan stranded on Hawaii babymoon by Tropical Storm Lane
Chicago Archdiocese denies existence of "secret files"
AccuWeather: Morning storms before clearing in afternoon Saturday
Three shot in Grand Boulevard
Astros pitcher charged $1M for being 'Dodger Killer' at lunch in Beverly Hills
Show More
Are CTA workers using vests & hats for prime parking spots?
Calumet City junior high school to reopen Monday, mold cleaned up
Dog sneaks garden hose into house
Tibbetts murder suspect lived on land owned by GOP fundraiser
Rookie David Bote hits second walk-off HR, beating Reds in 10th
More News