Registration deadline approaching for Greater Chicago Food Depository Hunger Walk

CHICAGO (WLS) --It's an event that's making us Chicago Proud.
Every year, thousands of people gather in Jackson Park for the annual Greater Chicago Food Depository Hunger Walk.
The event is now in its 33rd year and the deadline to get involved is coming up!
Jim Conwell from the Greater Chicago Food Depository joined ABC7 Saturday morning.
Event: 33rd Annual Hunger Walk
Date: Saturday, September 8, 2018
Hours: Site opens at 7 a.m. Walk starts at 8:30 a.m.
Address: Jackson Park, Hayes and Lake Shore Drive.
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $25 suggested donation
Deadline to register: August 29
Online registration is open through Aug. 29 at chicagosfoodbank.org/hungerwalk