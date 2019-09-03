Community & Events

Retired Chicago Bears player Charles 'Peanut' Tillman rows across Lake Michigan for charity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Bear defensive back Charles "Peanut" Tillman completed a 65-mile row across Lake Michigan Monday afternoon for charity.

He rowed the boat, which he also built himself, across the lake to raise money for childhood cancer research.

Tillman and his partner, Jacob Beckley, started the journey Sunday from Saint Joseph, Michigan.

The trip was personal for Tillman as his daughter Tiana, received a heart transplant 11 years ago.

Family, friends and fans greeted the pair on the dock with cheers and applause.
