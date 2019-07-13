RivALZ Blondes vs Brunettes flag football game to benefit Alzheimer's Association

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Saturday, July 20, 2019 people across Chicagoland will participate in the 11th annual RivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes flag football game. This volunteer-driven fundraiser engages young professional women in a friendly but fierce competition across the country.
Kick-off starts at 2:00 pm at Lane Stadium, 2601 W. Addison Street, in Chicago. Teams are organized around the age-old rivalry-Blondes vs. Brunettes, to raise funds and awareness to tackle Alzheimer's, the nation's sixth-leading cause of death.
The two teams are divided by hair color, while coming together with one goal in mind, to increase funds and awareness of Alzheimer's disease. Redheads are "free agents," permitted to play for the team of their choice.
Admission to the game is free though donations are accepted, and funds raised through RivALZ will benefit care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.
There will be a punting contest during halftime, it is $10 to enter, come see how good your kicking skills are, farthest punt wins a prize.
Alzheimer's disease disproportionately affects women, with more than 13 million women living or caring for someone with dementia. According to the Alzheimer's Association 2019 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report, there are more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease, including the 230,000 here in Illinois. Nearly two-thirds of all Americans living with Alzheimer's are women.
For more information visit www.alz.org/illinois
