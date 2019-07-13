Community & Events

RivALZ Blondes vs Brunettes flag football game to benefit Alzheimer's Association

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Saturday, July 20, 2019 people across Chicagoland will participate in the 11th annual RivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes flag football game. This volunteer-driven fundraiser engages young professional women in a friendly but fierce competition across the country.

Kick-off starts at 2:00 pm at Lane Stadium, 2601 W. Addison Street, in Chicago. Teams are organized around the age-old rivalry-Blondes vs. Brunettes, to raise funds and awareness to tackle Alzheimer's, the nation's sixth-leading cause of death.

The two teams are divided by hair color, while coming together with one goal in mind, to increase funds and awareness of Alzheimer's disease. Redheads are "free agents," permitted to play for the team of their choice.

Admission to the game is free though donations are accepted, and funds raised through RivALZ will benefit care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.

There will be a punting contest during halftime, it is $10 to enter, come see how good your kicking skills are, farthest punt wins a prize.

Alzheimer's disease disproportionately affects women, with more than 13 million women living or caring for someone with dementia. According to the Alzheimer's Association 2019 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report, there are more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease, including the 230,000 here in Illinois. Nearly two-thirds of all Americans living with Alzheimer's are women.

For more information visit www.alz.org/illinois
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoavondalewomen
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 2 critically injured in I-55 wrong-way crash
Activists rally at Daley Plaza ahead of possible ICE raids
3 found dead after house fire in unincorporated Elmhurst
Round Lake Beach woman charged with pimping 15-year-old girl
5 wounded in Gresham drive-by
PHOTOS: Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Barry
What to do if ICE agents show up at your door
Show More
National French Fry Day freebies and deals
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
American soldiers held captive in Balkans reunite with Rev. Jesse Jackson
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, chance of isolated storms Saturday
Card skimming incidents on the rise: report
More TOP STORIES News