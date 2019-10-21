Rock and Roll Hall of Fame TV exhibit puts music history on display

CHICAGO (WLS) -- From the sights of Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance" costume, to the sounds of Dick Clark's microphone, visit Chicago's Museum of Broadcast Communications to be reminded of why you want to rock and roll all night.The museum's latest exhibit, "Stay Tuned: Rock on TV," takes visitors on a rocking journey. It puts the history of music on television on display. From Beatlemania to the era of MTV, the museum has over 300 artifacts from rock's reign on the small screen.The stint at downtown Chicago's Museum of Broadcast Communications opened October 18, 2019 and runs until April 2020. It's the first stop on a nationwide tour. The exhibit debuted at Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.For the duration of the teacher's strike, CPS students can visit the exhibit for free. They must present their CPS ID card and attend with a paying adult.