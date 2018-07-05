CHICAGO PROUD

Rockin' For The Troops supports current military, veterans and their families

EMBED </>More Videos

It's an effort to support servicemen and women with care packages. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's an effort to support servicemen and women with care packages. The packages will be shipped off to troops thanks in part to an upcoming fundraising concert, Rockin' For The Troops.

Executive Director of Operation Support Our Troops-America Bill Rickert stopped by ABC7 to talk about Rockin' For The Troops and how it supports military members, veterans and their families.

Bill Rickert and Deb Rickert founded Operation Support Our Troops-America around their Naperville dining room table in 2003.

Rockin' For The Troops takes place Saturday, July 14 at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. Tickets are $25, which is roughly the same cost as sending one care package.

For more information visit RockinForTheTroops.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschicago proudmilitaryeventslive musicNapervilleGeneva
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
Geneva teens honored for helping to save woman from burning car
Boxing Out Negativity program encourages kids to put down guns, pick up gloves
Chicago hospital hosts baby shower for more than 100 moms
Group surprises CPS teachers with school supplies
In Pullman groups come together to put down guns and build a park
More chicago proud
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
ALS Walk for Life
MEX Talks
Jackpot in McHenry VFW drawing rolls over, grows to $4,264,504
Bikers escort Streamwood bullying victim to first day of middle school
Visitation held for 'Mayor of Englewood' Hal Baskin, funeral Saturday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Yu Darvish done for season with injuries to right elbow, triceps
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News