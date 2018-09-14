COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Rosie's Toy Box: Palatine teen battling brain tumor honored for charitable work

EMBED </>More Videos

Rosie Colucci, of Palatine, battles brain cancer. She also collects and distributes toys for children in the hospital as part of Rosie's Toy Box.

Marissa N. Isang
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A battle with a brain tumor has not stopped a young girl from spreading love to others. Rosie's Toy Box collects and distributes toys to kids stuck in the hospital fighting battles of their own.

Rosie Colucci, of Palatine, is 60,000 toys in and making Chicago proud.

Just one donation at a time, Rosie has already spent a decade of her young life giving to others all while fighting a battle of her own.

"When she was first born, I noticed these spots on her. Just these brown discoloration on her skin. I thought, 'Oh, it's just a birth mark,'" said JoAnne Colucci, Rosie's mother.

Rosie was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis, or NF, genetic disorder that causes tumors to form.

"I didn't hear anything after they said she had an incurable brain tumor. Their mouths are going and you're just like a deer in headlights. You aren't hearing anything they're saying. Your whole life just changes overnight," Joanne said.

With this battle came constant hospital stays and a total of 31 surgeries. Fifteen of them were brain surgeries. During her stays, Rosie was constantly showered with more gifts and love than she could manage. So, she said, "Why not share that love with others?"

"What keeps me going is just to fund-raise. I love giving back. Giving back just really helps me and that makes me feel like I want to give back even more. I also have to believe in God and the power of prayer. That really also keeps me going," Rosie said.

Her prayer and pay-it-forward attitude has taken her from age 4 to 14. It has even allowed her to be honored with the state and national Prudential Spirit of Community Award.
"(The) Prudential ward means a lot to me because that is the highest level of volunteerism that you can get," Rosie said.

The 14-year-old continues her battle and plans to continue collecting toys. She has this simple advice for other kids that may be struggling out there:

"Just know that there is going to be light at the end of the tunnel. Don't give up. There will be a cure. Just keep fighting," Rosie said.

Rosie has a toy drive going on now. She'll be at Wildberry in Schaumburg from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday and she hopes to see you there.

Due to infectious disease control standards and immuno-compromised kids, all toy must be new. To find out more, visit www.rockstarrosie.com

Rosie also organized a team for the Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation's 5th Annual A Walk for the Bear, which will be held in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood on Sunday, Oct. 21.

Her team name is "Rosie's Rockstars." To make a donation or join the team, CLICK HERE.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschicago proudcancerdonationsPalatine
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Brazilian Block Party hits the streets on Saturday
'Doors Open Dishes' aims to help adults with disabilities
McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts drawing to end next week, jackpot over $6 million
26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade 2018
More Community & Events
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Florence downgraded to tropical storm; continues to pummel North Carolina
Hurricane Florence: How Chicagoans can help
Firefighters battle massive tire fire on Far South Side
Judge will rule on change of venue motion Monday in Van Dyke trial
Hurricane Florence claims lives of 4, including a mother and baby
Pritzker declines invitation to Tribune debate amid favorable poll numbers
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence coverage from ABC News
Bill Daley to run for Chicago mayor
Show More
Elmhurst man charged for secretly recording teen girl in bathroom
Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler with patchy fog
Super Typhoon Mangkhut makes landfall in the Philippines
Cajun Navy comes to rescue of elderly man during Florence flooding
More News