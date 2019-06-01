Community & Events

Chicago Undy RunWalk: Runners hit the pavement in boxers, briefs for a good cause

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest and fourth most common cancer in the U.S. and Saturday in Chicago's Lincoln Park, there's a family-friendly event to honor colorectal cancer patients, survivors and caregivers, while also raising funds and awareness need to end this disease.

The National Undy RunWalk is a family-friendly undy-themed RunWalk created by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. Their goals is to provide support for patients and families, caregivers, and survivors; to raise awareness of preventive measures; and inspire efforts to fund critical research.

People of all fitness levels attend and all events are timed unless otherwise noted. There are medals for the top three finishers in each age group and all fundraising participants receive a pair of our famous undies to run or walk in.

To learn more about the Colorectal Cancer Alliance visit www.ccalliance.org

Event Information: 2019 Chicago Undy RunWalk

Date: Saturday, June 1
Hours: 7:30 - 10:30 a.m.

Address: Lincoln Park South Fields - 1627 N. Stockton Dr., Chicago, IL 60614

Admission: Free for patients and survivors; $30 - $40 for participants
