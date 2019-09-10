'Saving tiny Hearts' gala returns to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 14th Annual Saving tiny Hearts Gala returns to the Fairmont Hotel Chicago on Saturday, September 14.
The gala funds research for Congenital Heart Disease.
Francie and Brian Paul founded Saving tiny Heart Society in 2006 after their son Joshua was born and diagnosed with severe complex congenital heart disease.
They created a charity focused on supporting research to prolong, improve and save the lives of children born with CHD's like Joshua's.
This year's theme is "Back to the Future" and it will be emceed by former Chicago Bear Charles Tillman.
Tillman's daughter Tiana, like Joshua Paul, has CHD, which makes Tillman a passionate supporter of Saving tiny Hearts Society and its overall mission.
For more information click here.
