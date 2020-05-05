Teacher Appreciation Day: Northwest Indiana teachers make face shields for first responders

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- A group of Northwest Indiana educators are making sure first responders are protected against COVID-19 on this Teacher Appreciation Day.Staffers from Forest Ridge Academy in Schererville are making face shields with 3D printers in their own homes."They have these plastic parts that go on top and we pop those on, said Technology teacher Ruth Richardson. "Once they get them on, they stay on really well."So far, they have made about 600 face shields."They come outside of the hospital," said Head of School Cindy Arnold. "I give it to them and they run up and put them to use right away."The teachers are doing this, all while grading papers and providing e-learning to students."My husband has to say go to sleep," Richardson said. "I say I can make one more visor."They say it's all a part of giving back and setting an example for their students."We've got to keep going and keep pushing," said Richardson. "They know that we appreciate them and they appreciate us, but we have to do this together."