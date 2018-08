Take a trip to Scotland without leaving Illinois!The Scottish Festival and Highland Games is underway right now in Itasca.The festival features attractions for all ages, including the classic caber toss, the United States' largest bagpiping and drumming competition, whiskey tasting, a haggis eating competition, and a Celtic market offering everything from kilts to candy.All proceeds from the festival go to Caledonia Senior Living and Memory Care, previously known as the Scottish Home and Caledonian House.June 16, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.Hamilton Lakes1 Pierce Place, ItascaChildren ages 3-12: $8Adults: $20Seniors over 60: $15Children under 3: Free.For more information, visit scottishfestivalchicago.org.