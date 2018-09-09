SEA Blue Prostate Cancer Run/Walk to raise awareness Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) --The 14th Annual SEA Blue Prostate Cancer Run/Walk will happen Sunday.
SEA stands for support, education and advocacy. Participants can run a 5K, join the celebration walk, or just come and lend support.
The event aims to raise awareness and research funding for prostate cancer, which affects one in nine American men.
All registration proceeds go to Us Too International Prostate Cancer Education and Support Network.
According to SEA Blue representatives, 81 men die every day from prostate cancer.
For more information, visit www.seablueprostatewalk.org.
SEA Blue Prostate Cancer Run/Walk
WHEN: Sunday, September 9 8 a.m. to noon
WHERE: 1790 North Stockton Drive
COST: Adult 5K - $50
Child 5K - $30
Adult Walker - $40
Child Walker - $25
Children under 6 - Free
Admission is free for those who do not wish to run or walk.