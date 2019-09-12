15th annual SEA Blue Prostate Cancer Walk, Run celebration raises awareness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- September is Prostate Awareness Month and the annual SEA Blue Prostate Cancer Run and Celebration walk is this weekend.
The CEO of Us-Too International Chuck Strand and the Co-Chair of SEA Blue Yvonne Poindexter joined ABC 7 Chicago in the studio to tell us about the upcoming event.
SEA stands for support, educate and advocate and their goal is to raise fund and awareness for prostate cancer.
Poindexter lost her husband to prostate cancer and is a huge advocate for making sure men get checked. She also stresses the important role of caretakers.
This year's event is the 15th annual 5k run and celebration walk in Lincoln Park at the intersection of W. Lasalle Dr. and N. Stockton Dr. on Chicago's lakefront.
For more information or to register for the event visit SEA Blue Prostate Walk online.
