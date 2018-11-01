DONATIONS

Chicago Children's Theatre is "Serving Up Love" to help end hunger

EMBED </>More Videos

The Chicago Children's Theatre has partnered up with the Greater Chicago Food Depository with PSA to help encourge food donation.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Children's Theatre has partnered up with the Greater Chicago Food Depository to encourage food donation in the city.

They've released a spirited new hunger awareness music video featuring the original hit song "Serving Up Love", from the Chicago Children's Theatre's smash hit family musical Last Stop on Market Street.

Twelve children from the theatre's education program and fan base are featured in the PSA sorting food, having fun, dancing and singing at the Greater Chicago Food Depository's main donation and sorting facility on Chicago's southwest side.

Youth performers from the theatre's Happiness Club also add hip-hop choreography to the music video, filmed inside the Lakeview Pantry.

Development and production of the videos was supported by a $5,000 Acting Up award from the Chicago Community Trust.

The PSA is one of 37 projects to receive an Acting Up award from the Trust to benefit neighborhoods and the public good.

The PSA was directed by and edited by Mike Meyer, MeyerFilm Inc., Chicago.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshungerdonationsChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DONATIONS
How to help Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims
Rivers Casino presents Susan G. Komen Chicago with $46K donation
New Trier HS club refurbishes, donates technology to students in need
Chicago brain tumor survivor aims to raise $1M for Lurie Children's
More donations
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
ABC 7 Holiday Toy Drive
Chicago Urban League's 57th Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner
'A Hero's Workout' for veterans
Local chefs use their culinary talents to support the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Cars smashed, set on fire by large group of teens in Hyde Park
Woman, 21, fatally shot in robbery inside car in front of 2 nieces
259 shot, 47 fatally, in Chicago during October
Elmhurst family donates Chicago's 105th Christmas tree
Baby died after maggot infestation, diaper rash, prosecutor says
Hungover baggage handler gets trapped in cargo hold during flight to O'Hare
Amtrak train hits vehicle's bumper in Edgebrook
9-year-old killed while trying to board school bus in Mississippi
Show More
Teen, 5-year-old brother shot while trick-or-treating
Man shot by Chicago police in East Chatham
Small body recovered during investigation into 2-year-old's disappearance
1 critically injured after car crashes through guardrail onto I-80/94 in Lansing, Ill.
Google employees walk out to protest treatment of women
More News