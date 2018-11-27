This Giving Tuesday, we're kicking off our annual ABC7 Share the Joy virtual food drive. It's a chance to help hungry families across the Chicago area this holiday season.Kate Maehr, executive director and CEO of the Greater Chicago Food Depository, and Julie Yurko, president and CEO of the Northern Illinois Food Bank, said together, they feed 1.4 million men, women and children every year.Maehr said she has seen an increase in need in Cook County and explained how that need has changed over the years.The food bank provides for 13 counties. Yurko explained how even the smallest donation helps a family in need, whether you're donating time or money.Disney and ABC7 donated $15,000 to the Greater Chicago Food Depository and Northern Illinois Food Bank each on Tuesday.