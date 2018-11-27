COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Share the Joy on Giving Tuesday: Greater Chicago Food Depository, Northern Illinois Food Bank

EMBED </>More Videos

This Giving Tuesday, we're kicking off our annual ABC7 Share the Joy virtual food drive. It's a chance to help hungry families across the Chicago area this holiday season.

CHICAGO --
This Giving Tuesday, we're kicking off our annual ABC7 Share the Joy virtual food drive. It's a chance to help hungry families across the Chicago area this holiday season.

Kate Maehr, executive director and CEO of the Greater Chicago Food Depository, and Julie Yurko, president and CEO of the Northern Illinois Food Bank, said together, they feed 1.4 million men, women and children every year.

Maehr said she has seen an increase in need in Cook County and explained how that need has changed over the years.

The food bank provides for 13 counties. Yurko explained how even the smallest donation helps a family in need, whether you're donating time or money.

Disney and ABC7 donated $15,000 to the Greater Chicago Food Depository and Northern Illinois Food Bank each on Tuesday.
Related Topics:
community-eventscharityvolunteerismfood bankdonationsshare the joy
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
ABC 7 Holiday Toy Drive
Security guard killed by police laid to rest
Mother of slain teenager turns grief into hope with coat drive
Memorial held for slain CPD officer Samuel Jimenez
Coat giveaway honors murdered Chicago teen
More Community & Events
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Trial of 3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting
Woman, 60, found beaten to death in Far South Side home ID'd
Chicago Weather: Thousands remain without power after snowstorm hits Chicago area
VIDEO: Gender reveal party sparks 73-square-mile wildfire
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
Utah woman shot ex's girlfriend in front of kids, police say
1 dead, 4 hurt after driver loses control while parallel parking
Holy cow! This may be the biggest steer we've ever seen
Show More
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
GM will no longer make these 6 cars
Video gamer overheard raping 15-year-old during game: Police
Promising treatment saves boy with stage 4 thyroid cancer
Tekashi69 pleads not guilty; trial won't start until Sept.
More News