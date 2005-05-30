Community & Events

Shedd Aquarium announces 2020 free days

Shedd Aquarium

This Monday, May 30, 2005 file photo shows a mounted Chicago police officer and visitors outside the Shedd Aquarium on the city's lakefront. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium has announced its free admission days for 2020.

Illinois residents can enjoy free general admission with a valid ID on these days. While general admission includes some shows and special exhibits, visitors can also upgrade their admission to include 4-D Experience for $4.95 or a VR experience for $9.

The free days for 2020 so far are:

- Thursday, January 16 through Monday, January 20. January 20 is Martin Luther King Day, and the Shedd will be open until 9 p.m.

- Monday through Friday for the entire month of February. On Monday, February 17, the Shedd will be open until 9 p.m.

- June 15, 16, 22 and 23. On those free days, the aquarium will stay open until 7 p.m.

- August 24 and 25. For both free days in August, the Shedd will stay open until 7 p.m.

- September 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30. Several of these Monday and Tuesday free days will also feature extended hours at the Shedd. Visitors should check their website for exact times and dates.

- October 5, 6 and 7. On October 6 the Shedd will stay open until 9 p.m.

A $3 transaction fee applies on free days when tickets are reserved online. For more information about free days, admission, and the Shedd Aquarium, visit sheddaquarium.org.
