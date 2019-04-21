disability

Shedd Aquarium expands accessibility with Calm Waters event

EMBED <>More Videos

One of the city's most popular attractions is expanding accessibility. The Shedd Aquarium has made several inclusive additions, including their Calm Waters event next month.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the city's most popular attractions is expanding accessibility. The Shedd Aquarium has made several inclusive additions, including their Calm Waters event next month.

"It's specifically for guests who find Shedd too exciting during a regular day. For Calm Waters events, we limit capacity, then we try to provide the exact same experience that people have every day at Shedd Aquarium," said Lynn Walsh, Accessibility Inclusion Manager at Shedd.

Some changes include dimming music, adjusting lighting and offering quiet zones for families to decompress while still enjoying the sights and sounds of the aquarium.

Additionally, Shedd partnered with outside organizations to build special experiences for the visually impaired.

The Shedd has a free sensory-friendly app that allows you to preview exhibits, communication tools and video social guides. It's also available in Spanish.

The next Calm Waters event will be held on May 6 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.sheddaquarium.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmuseum campusdisabilityshedd aquariumdisability issues
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISABILITY
Hoffman Estates gymnast pursues dream despite club foot
Diveheart helps people with disabilities gain confidence through scuba diving
Chicago Lighthouse helps resident Rapper pursue his dreams
Newsviews: Employment Among People With Disabilites
TOP STORIES
Search continues for 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy, police focusing on home
Crash between tanker truck and car shuts down Harlem Ave. in Lyons
Explosions kill at least 207, 'several' Americans in Sri Lanka
2-year-old girl kidnapped while sitting in car found safe
Woman dragged by train after getting hand caught in door: VIDEO
Teenager fatally shot in Garfield Park
Morgan Park man killed in drive-by
Show More
CTA Yellow Line services resume
Illinois lawmakers push to legalize marijuana
Rescuers recover body of boy from Bangs Lake
4/20 Waldo Forever Fest
Thousands gather at SF's Hippie Hill to celebrate 420
More TOP STORIES News