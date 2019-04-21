Shedd Aquarium expands accessibility with Calm Waters event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the city's most popular attractions is expanding accessibility. The Shedd Aquarium has made several inclusive additions, including their Calm Waters event next month.
"It's specifically for guests who find Shedd too exciting during a regular day. For Calm Waters events, we limit capacity, then we try to provide the exact same experience that people have every day at Shedd Aquarium," said Lynn Walsh, Accessibility Inclusion Manager at Shedd.
Some changes include dimming music, adjusting lighting and offering quiet zones for families to decompress while still enjoying the sights and sounds of the aquarium.
Additionally, Shedd partnered with outside organizations to build special experiences for the visually impaired.
The Shedd has a free sensory-friendly app that allows you to preview exhibits, communication tools and video social guides. It's also available in Spanish.
The next Calm Waters event will be held on May 6 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.sheddaquarium.org
