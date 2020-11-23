shedd aquarium

Shedd Aquarium closes due to COVID-19; officials eye Jan. 2021 reopening

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium is offering a virtual peek despite closing its doors Sunday night.

Guests will be brought eye-to-eye with some of the museum's 32,000 aquatic animals through the online programs. Shedd Aquarium officials said they want to continue to encourage discovery from the safety of people's homes.

Most recently, four penguins from Shedd made a trip over to the neighboring Soldier Field to explore their facilities, including inspecting the locker rooms and running onto the field.

Officials plan to reopen Shedd Aquarium Jan. 2, 2021. In the meantime, only essential staff at the aquarium will be allowed into the facilities to care for the animals as well as produce digital content for guests at home.

To learn more about the online programs, visit the Shedd Aquarium website.
