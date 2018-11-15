'Shot Up Car' rolls through Chicago to draw attention to gun violence

A bullet-riddled car is rolling through Chicago this week to draw attention to gun violence.Toronto-based artist Viktor Mitic said he fired more than 6,000 rounds at his "Shot Up Car" to show the ramifications of gun violence.The rolling exhibit kicked off its tour Thursday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood at New City Fellowship Church before it makes appearances across the city.Here's where you can see "Shot Up Car" as it travels around the city:City Hall: 10 am to 11 amMillennium Park: 11:30 to 1 pmCloud Gate (The Bean): 1:30 to 3 pmGrant Park: 3: 30 to 4:30 pmWicker Park: 9 am to 10 amLincoln Park: 10: 30 am to 12 pmWrigley Field: 12: 30 to 2 pm