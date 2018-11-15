COMMUNITY & EVENTS

'Shot Up Car' rolls through Chicago to draw attention to gun violence

Artist Viktor Mitic said he fired more than 6,000 rounds at his "Shot Up Car" to show the ramifications of gun violence.

Mallory Gillikin Connor
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A bullet-riddled car is rolling through Chicago this week to draw attention to gun violence.

Toronto-based artist Viktor Mitic said he fired more than 6,000 rounds at his "Shot Up Car" to show the ramifications of gun violence.

The rolling exhibit kicked off its tour Thursday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood at New City Fellowship Church before it makes appearances across the city.

Here's where you can see "Shot Up Car" as it travels around the city:

Friday November 16
City Hall: 10 am to 11 am
Millennium Park: 11:30 to 1 pm
Cloud Gate (The Bean): 1:30 to 3 pm
Grant Park: 3: 30 to 4:30 pm

Saturday November 17
Wicker Park: 9 am to 10 am
Lincoln Park: 10: 30 am to 12 pm
Wrigley Field: 12: 30 to 2 pm
