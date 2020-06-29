Shots fired on Bishop Ford Freeway, Illinois State Police say

A shooting occurred on the Bishop Ford Freeway on the Far South Side Sunday, Illinois State Police said.The shooting happened about 3:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 128th Street, Illinois State Police said. All southbound lanes were shut down three hours later for an investigation.No one was struck, police said.All lanes were reopened about 7:50 p.m., police said.Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.No other details are known at this time.