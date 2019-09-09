Siegel's Cottonwood Farm 2019 corn maze wants you to honor 'heroes'

Siegel's Cottonwood Farm will kick off their 27th annual festival at the end of the month on Friday, September 27.
This year Siegel's Farm wants visitors to honor the heroes in their everyday lives and encourage others to do good in the community.
Before entering the "Hero" corn maze, each person will be asked to write down the name of their hero(es) and how they can be a hero for change.
"This year, in light of ongoing violence and intolerance, Siegel's Cottonwood Farm asks everyone to take a moment to think about who their hero is; who has made a positive impact on their lives, who they are inspired by, and how they can be a hero in their life, for family and in their community, in hopes of creating a spark of change for good in the world," the farm said in a released announcement.
Visitors can post picutres using the hashtag #MyHeroSiegelsFarm.
Siegel's Cottonwood Farm:
Where: 17250 S. Weber Road, Lockport, Ill.
Time: Daily 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28 - Thursday, October 31, 2019
Cost: Varies, check website for details
Pumpkin Fest 2019 Calendar
For more information visit the farm's website at www.OurPumpkinFarm.com.