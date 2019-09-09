Community & Events

Siegel's Cottonwood Farm 2019 corn maze wants you to honor 'heroes'

LOCKPORT, Ill. -- It's almost fall which means pumpkin patches, apple cider and corn mazes!

Siegel's Cottonwood Farm will kick off their 27th annual festival at the end of the month on Friday, September 27.

This year Siegel's Farm wants visitors to honor the heroes in their everyday lives and encourage others to do good in the community.

Before entering the "Hero" corn maze, each person will be asked to write down the name of their hero(es) and how they can be a hero for change.

Siegel's Cottonwood Farm will kick off their 27th annual festival at the end of the month on Friday, September 27.



"This year, in light of ongoing violence and intolerance, Siegel's Cottonwood Farm asks everyone to take a moment to think about who their hero is; who has made a positive impact on their lives, who they are inspired by, and how they can be a hero in their life, for family and in their community, in hopes of creating a spark of change for good in the world," the farm said in a released announcement.

Visitors can post picutres using the hashtag #MyHeroSiegelsFarm.

Siegel's Cottonwood Farm:

Where: 17250 S. Weber Road, Lockport, Ill.
Time: Daily 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28 - Thursday, October 31, 2019
Cost: Varies, check website for details

Pumpkin Fest 2019 Calendar
  • Sept 28-29 Military Appreciation Weekend, 1st Responders Weekend & Special Needs Weekend

  • Oct 11-14 Munchkin Radio Dance Party (throughout the day and night)

  • Oct 26-27 Teacher Appreciation Weekend & Special Needs Weekend

  • Sept. 29, Oct. 5-6 Magician Show and Balloon Art


    • For more information visit the farm's website at www.OurPumpkinFarm.com.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    community & eventslockportfallpumpkin festivalsocietyfamilyevents
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Woman, 18, fatally shot in Back of the Yards
    Police search for shooter after mother, 31, killed in Dolton
    34 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
    Sixers forward Mike Scott gets in fight with Eagles fans
    Jeopardy! superfan creates 'Trebek Affirmation Soundboard'
    Brewers fan receives heart transplant from Cubs fan
    Search warrants served in Santa Barbara boat fire investigation
    Show More
    Rope resembling a noose found near elementary school
    Uber Freight HQ coming to Chicago
    Amazon plans nationwide job fairs, including in Chicago
    Parents sentenced in Wis. girl's torture
    Sen. Durbin calls on FDA to take action on vaping
    More TOP STORIES News