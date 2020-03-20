A neighborhood in Skokie is staying connected with window art activity

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A neighborhood in north suburban Skokie is making the best out of social distancing. They call it window walking."A window walk is where when we're out for our daily walk, we're just looking around the neighborhood to look in each window to see if there is some kind of art work or picture that we can find. Sort of like a scavenger hunt," said Jane Daniel, resident of Skokie.Daniel and her son Miles counted at least 15 shamrocks in their neighborhood.It all started with a post on social media."I saw it on Facebook on a mom's group for Evanston. I saw that I think it was on Monday night. And it really took off," said Daniel.Neighborhoods surrounding Skokie and beyond have caught wind of window walking. The fun will continue as people look for ways to have fun, safely.On Friday, neighbors should expect to see smiley faces on their neighborhood windows."The purpose is to stay connected with our neighbors and our neighborhood," said Daniel.