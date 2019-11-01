DuPage County's Sleep Out Saturday raises money to house homeless families

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of people will spend Saturday night sleeping outside in DuPage County for a good cause.
It's the annual Sleep Out Saturday, a movement in DuPage County to help homeless neighbors find hope and a home.
Faith Rice, 11, is proud of her home in Carol Stream. It's a big change for her and her mother, Markeeta Rice, who were homeless for years.
"I was in an abusive relationship with my ex-husband, and I didn't want to leave, but when he said he would kill me, kill his daughter, and kill himself, that's when I had to leave," Markeeta said.
That decision left Markeeta unable to pay her bills and forced her to choose between a meal or a roof over her head, and she ended up homeless.
"The definition of homeless is that you have no authority of wherever you live," Markeeta said.
Markeeta had to sleep in a car with Faith, who only four years old at the time.
"When my daughter's school said 'OK you're homeless,' and they would sometimes send food home, it was humiliating to me," Markeeta said.
Markeeta is one of the thousands of suburban parents who have struggled with homelessness. Markeeta said she meets people daily who don't know where they'll sleep at night or how they'll afford food for their family.
According to the Illinois State Board of Education, 1,932 students were identified as homeless by DuPage County schools last year. That's nearly a 50 percent jump since 2013.
The Northern Illinois Food Bank works with suburban families across the Chicago-area to help solve food insecurity.
"In DuPage County, we have about 62,000 people that experience food insecurity which really means they don't have enough food to put dinner on the table every day, said Jenifer Nau, a spokesperson for the Northern Illinois Food Bank. "If you think about that, you can relate it to other hardships they might be facing and with the 62,000 people there's also 25,000 kids."
That's why the food bank partners with the Bridge Community to help families transition from homelessness to independence.
After five years in Bridge Community housing, Markeeta and her family are happily living in a place the call their home.
"My new daughter is only two years old and she will never experience the life that we had," Markeeta said.
Sleep Out Saturday kicks off in DuPage Countyat 6 p.m. Nov. 2. Every $35 raised will house a homeless family for one night. To make a pledge, click here.
For more information about the Bridge Communities Transitional Housing Program, visit their website.
