Community & Events

Sleepover in South Side park honors fallen Chicago officer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A big sleepover was held in a park on Chicago's South Side.

More than 85 kids spent the night in Nat King Cole Park as part of an annual event to honor Chicago Police Officer Thomas Wortham.

Wortham was fatally shot near the area in 2010.

The goal of Peace in the Park After Dark is to make children feel safe at the park. The children who participated in the sleepover also got to spend time with Chicago officers.

It's the 10th year that the event has been held.
