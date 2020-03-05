snoop dogg

Snoop Dogg, Twista to play Aurora's RiverEdge Park in July

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Famed rapper Snoop Dogg known for songs like "Drop it Like it's Hot" and "Gin & Juice," will be performing this summer in Aurora.

The Grammy-winning artist will perform on July 19 with special guest Twista at Thomas J. Weisner RiverEdge Park.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. This show will have adult content and may not be suitable for young children, according to organizers of the event.

Tickets are available for $45-$70 and can be purchased on their website.

In addition to the live music, this outdoor venue will have food and beverages available for purchase. Audience members with general admission tickets are welcome to bring collapsible chair to the venue.

Later in the summer, RiverEdge Park will also play host to the Chicago band Poi Dog Pondering, who are slated to return in August for their second summer in a row. This 15 member band has a unique sound that blends orchestral, rock and dance music influences. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30 through May 31, and $40 starting June 1.

Phone and in-person sales start Wednesday, March 18 at 10 a.m. Call or stop by RiverEdge Park's satellite box office at Paramoun Theater, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
