Social Chicago: What's been trending in the city on Twitter?

Photo: @ChicagosFines19/Twitter

By Hoodline
Twitter users whose profiles place them in Chicago generated 3,310,350 tweets and retweets between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20. So what hot topics drove all that conversation?

Hoodline sifted through a week's worth of the city's loud and chaotic stream of tweets to find the city's top trending hashtags, ranking each term by finding the hashtags that spent the most hours in the top 20.

Last week's top trending hashtag in Chicago was #TheBachelor, which trended for 17 hours.


Chicago's second-place trending hashtag was #MLKDay, which trended for 11 hours, followed by #MondayMotivation, which trended for 24 hours.


Chicago was ahead of the curve on #UFCBrooklyn, which trended nationally for 11 hours, and locally for 16 hours. But the city's tweeters were less interested in #SpiderManFarFromHome, whose local trend duration couldn't match its national popularity.

The number one tweet that people in Chicago retweeted last week was from @egg_rt_record, an account apparently made to get the record for the most retweets. It's a photo of a brown egg standing on its end. As of this writing, it had a million retweets, 2,043 from Chicago users. But it has a ways to go: The retweet record is north of 5 million.


In the number two most-retweeted spot was a Jan. 17 tweet by @BarackObama, wishing Michelle Obama a happy birthday. It has earned 185,000 retweets, 1,369 of them from Chicago.


In third place this week was a tweet from @BurgerKing. It referenced a typo by President Trump and has gained 96,000 retweets, of which 976 were from Chicago Twitter users.

---

To take the temperature on social media each week, we collect all tweets from Chicago-based Twitter users and those tweets tagged with locations in the city, then apply our own complex analytical tools to refine the flood of tweets into a coherent analysis of the city's week on social media.

