Soldier Field hosts drive-in movies benefitting the Greater Chicago Food Depository

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Soldier Field is getting ready to kick off some summer fun!

Starting Wednesday, there will be drive-in movies, concerts and other events in the south parking lot as part of "CHI-Together."

"CHI-Together" will have pedestrian tickets available for group of up to six people as well as cars.

The series will kick off July 8 with a screening of "Groundhog Day," followed by the Chicago classic "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" on July 9.

Other screenings include "Fast & Furious," "Grease" and "Shrek" as well as pre-show entertainment.

Tickets are available online with proceeds benefitting the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
