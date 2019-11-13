South African gold coin found in Kankakee Salvation Army 'red kettle' donation

You'll start to notice people standing in front of businesses ringing bells for Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign.
Reports said someone tossed a South African coin into one of the red kettles in Kankakee County last week.
The coin is worth around $1,000!
To make it even sweeter, the coin was donated on the first official day of fundraising.
Salvation Army officials said it's the 29th year in a row someone's donated a gold coin in one of the red kettles.
