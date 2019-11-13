Community & Events

South African gold coin found in Kankakee Salvation Army 'red kettle' donation

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Tis' the season for holiday wonders.

You'll start to notice people standing in front of businesses ringing bells for Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign.

Reports said someone tossed a South African coin into one of the red kettles in Kankakee County last week.

The coin is worth around $1,000!



To make it even sweeter, the coin was donated on the first official day of fundraising.

Salvation Army officials said it's the 29th year in a row someone's donated a gold coin in one of the red kettles.

