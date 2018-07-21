COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Special Olympics wraps up 50th anniversary celebration with Global Day of Inclusion

The final day of celebrations for the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary will wrap up Saturday with the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary Day of Inclusion at Soldier Field. (WLS)

Saturday was the final day of a week-long celebration of the Special Olympics' 50th anniversary.

The Global Day of Inclusion event was held 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Soldier Field, which featured free family-friendly activities.

A benefit concert late Saturday, featuring several artists including Chance the Rapper, OAR, Jason Mraz, Usher, Francis & The Lights, capped the celebration at Northerly Island.

Special Olympics got its start at Soldier Field in 1968 and has since grown to involve 4.5 million athletes from 170 countries.

Justice Anne Burke of the Chicago Special Olympics and athlete Marcel Barnes joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about the event.

The final day of celebrations for the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary was held Saturday.

