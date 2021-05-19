Community & Events

St. Rita HS student writes book to honor teachers

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

St. Rita student writes book to honor teachers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A high school senior is adding author to his young resume.

Kyle James is wrapping up his time at St. Rita High School on the South Side. He managed to write a book this year to honor the teachers and staff who kept kids learning this year.

The book is titled, "Teacher Legion Heroes of the Universe."

James spoke with ABC7 about where the idea came from and how teachers have impacted his life.

James is heading to the University of Chicago next fall to play football. His book is on sale at Target Barnes and Noble and Amazon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagowrightwoodbooksstudents
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lollapalooza Chicago lineup out Wed., after fest announces return, vaccine requirement
Houses for sale in Chicago area caught in bidding wars
Oak Park and River Forest HS students push for 'no fail' grading policy
Route 59 closed in Bartlett after 'shooting incident': police
Girl, 13, says she was bullied, beaten at Grundy Co. school
ISP investigating Dan Ryan shooting near 35th Street
IL reports 1,633 COVID cases, 28 deaths
Show More
Mask mandate Chicago: City lifts requirement for vaccinated; nurses disagree
Paul Mooney, pioneering comedian and actor, dies at 79
Champaign police officer, suspect killed in shootout after domestic disturbance call
CPD investigating sex assault in Ravenswood construction area
Boy, 13, dies after McKinley Park weekend shooting
More TOP STORIES News