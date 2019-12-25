Community & Events

St. Sabina Church spends Christmas serving seniors, veterans, homeless

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- St. Sabina Church turned Christmas Day into a day of service, dedicating their time to spreading holiday cheer on the South Side.

Parishioners served food to seniors, veterans and the homeless.

"The food is excellent, and I love the company," said Gail Morris.

"This is my first time. I am very happy," Hattie Anderson said.

This is the 15th year the Auburn Gresham church has hosted a Christmas feast and given out gifts to children.

"The most important thing we give them today is love, because of lot of the people in here have felt abandoned," said Father Michael Pfleger.

Dozens of volunteers gave p part of their Christmas to give back to the community. They said there's no better gift than seeing the reaction from the people in the room.

"It is just a good feeling to see the people come in and be able to feed them and wish them a merry Christmas," said Sherri Montgomery, volunteer.

"It warms my heart to come here and help out as much as I can," said Havier Lasticor, volunteer.

It wasn't just at St. Sabina where the holiday spirit moved people to help. Across the city, many spent the day performing acts of service, including 9-year-old Markel Beck, who along with his aunt brought food to the homeless in a tent city in the South Loop.

"It took a while to make all the plates. It took us like an hour but we still got here on time," he said. "My reaction to the people who got the food, I felt good. I saw all the other people being happy and being grateful for all the stuff we did for them.

RELATED: Boy, 9, and aunt spend Christmas Eve cooking for South Loop homeless
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoauburn greshamsouth loopchristmaschurchseniorsvolunteerismmichael pfleger
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 shot, including 7-year-old girl, at Brighton Park home on Christmas
Delivery driver caught on camera running over package repeatedly
McHenry County woman charged with stealing more than $100K from employer
2 injured in wrong-way crash involving 5 vehicles on Dan Ryan
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Woman tries to pay taxes in coins
Bronzeville church holds annual Christmas meal, present giveaway to people in need
Show More
Hungry Hound: Favorite tastes from 2019
Customers surprise grieving waitress with over $1K holiday tip
Top 10 Chicago News Stories of 2019
Aurora family violently robbed in Mexico
ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff dies at age 34
More TOP STORIES News