Illinois coronavirus: Senator Patricia Van Pelt looks to help seniors living in Chicago nursing homes amid COVID-19

By ABC7 CHICAGO DIGITAL TEAM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- State Senator Patricia Van Pelt is asking for people to donate to seniors living in Chicago nursing homes.

Her team has been distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) to seniors of Albany Terrace Apartments, but said there is more to do in order to protect the city's most vulnerable residents from COVID-19.

Senior citizens are among some of the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

