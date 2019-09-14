Strength in the City Fitness Festival comes to Northerly Island

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strength in the City is an all day fitness festival happening on Saturday, September 14th, at Northerly Island. The family-friendly fitness and wellness event will include a variety of interactive workout experiences, fitness adventures and nutritional workshops led by dozens of Chicago's best trainers, yogis and healthy eating experts.
Strength in the City Ambassadors Quan Bailey and Phoenix Alazam joined ABC7 to talk about the event.
Name of event: Strength in the City
Date: September 14, 2019
Hours: 8a-4p
Address: Northerly Island
Admission: $65. Use coupon code "Chicago" and tickets are $20! Kids under 11 are free.
For more information, visit https://strengthinthecity.com/
