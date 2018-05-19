Strides For Peace's 5th Annual Race Against Gun Violence

Now in its fifth year, the Race Against Gun Violence is an opportunity to bring people and organizations together from across the Chicago area to take a stand against gun violence. The race is just under three weeks away,
Mary Stonor Saunders and Margaret Baczkowski of Strides for Peace joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about this year's event.
Event Strides for Peace's Race Against Gun Violence
Date: Thursday, June 7, 2018
Hours: 6:30PM Tots for Peace Sprint, 6:45 Program, 7:00 8k Race; 7:15 5k and 2 Mile; 8:15 Medals and party!
Address: Upper Hutchinson Field, Grant Park Chicago.
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $40 adults. $12 Tot Sprint. $45 day of race. Volunteer Opportunities Available.
Deadline to register: Onsite registration June 7th 6:30 but will cost $5 more
Is this open to the public? Yes with paid registration or as a registered volunteer
Link: Stridesforpeace.org
community-events chicago proud gun violence charity
