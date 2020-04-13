Community & Events

Chicago-area student athletes surprise children with new bikes, scooters

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Members of a Park Ridge high school's girls soccer team surprised a suburban boy this Easter.

The Maine South High School team brought a 4-year-old a brand new scooter on Sunday.

The girls said it's part of their campaign to make a difference on and off the field.

Other children across the Chicago area also received new bikes or scooters Sunday.

Student athletes at Romeoville High School, Warren Township High School and Solorio Academy High School also participated in the surprise deliveries.
