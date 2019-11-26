Local high school students host farm-to-table Thanksgiving for seniors

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A tradition is bringing the work of young growers to the dinner table.Students from a Chicago high school are giving back to their community with a holiday meal they grew and raised themselves."The smell of the cranberry and the orange give you a nice scent," said student Darius Kenerson."Right now we are picking rosemary to put on our dinner rolls," said student Abby Vogwill.Tuesday the young chefs prepared for the 7th annual farm-to-table Thanksgiving at the Chicago High School of Agricultural Sciences."[We have ]our pumpkin pies and we have cornbread we are making for the elderly," said fellow student Evan Calhoun.A few celebrity chefs get assistance from teens, so just for this meal they call the students their sous chefs."I don't think I could cook at that point," said pastry chef Gale Gand."To see these guys, it's awesome," said Smith Village executive chef Gautham Rao."This is our 7th annual for senior citizens in the Beverly, Morgan Park and Mount Greenwood community, many of whom will spend Thursday night alone so [Tuesday night] they are here with friends and neighbors, and the wonderful students," said 19-Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea.Once the meal is ready, some of the teens may even make some meaningful connections with their elders."It's so nice, they just have so many things to tell you. The amount of stories I got last year it's just ridiculous," said student Angel Johnson.