thanksgiving

Local high school students host farm-to-table Thanksgiving for seniors

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A tradition is bringing the work of young growers to the dinner table.

Students from a Chicago high school are giving back to their community with a holiday meal they grew and raised themselves.

"The smell of the cranberry and the orange give you a nice scent," said student Darius Kenerson.

"Right now we are picking rosemary to put on our dinner rolls," said student Abby Vogwill.

Tuesday the young chefs prepared for the 7th annual farm-to-table Thanksgiving at the Chicago High School of Agricultural Sciences.

"[We have ]our pumpkin pies and we have cornbread we are making for the elderly," said fellow student Evan Calhoun.

A few celebrity chefs get assistance from teens, so just for this meal they call the students their sous chefs.

"I don't think I could cook at that point," said pastry chef Gale Gand.

"To see these guys, it's awesome," said Smith Village executive chef Gautham Rao.

"This is our 7th annual for senior citizens in the Beverly, Morgan Park and Mount Greenwood community, many of whom will spend Thursday night alone so [Tuesday night] they are here with friends and neighbors, and the wonderful students," said 19-Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea.

Once the meal is ready, some of the teens may even make some meaningful connections with their elders.

"It's so nice, they just have so many things to tell you. The amount of stories I got last year it's just ridiculous," said student Angel Johnson.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsbeverlymorgan parkchicagofarm to tablehigh schoolagriculturethanksgivingstudents
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THANKSGIVING
Trump tells impeachment jokes at annual turkey pardon event
'Bomb cyclone' threatens travel mayhem across US just before Thanksgiving
Chicago Weather: Storms, dangerous winds could snarl Thanksgiving travel
Police dogs star in hilarious Thanksgiving sketch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in UIC student's murder 'was angry that he was being ignored': Prosecutors
VIDEO: Aurora school bus driver drank beer while picking up students, police say
Chicago Weather: Storms, dangerous winds could snarl Thanksgiving travel
'Emergence' actors who got their start in Chicago
Man beaten, robbed on CTA Red Line train in Loop
Lightfoot's 2020 budget approved, closing an $838M budget shortfall
'Bomb cyclone' threatens travel mayhem across US just before Thanksgiving
Show More
'I couldn't help but blame myself': Grandfather recounts Ind. toddler falling to her death from cruise ship
Moon, Saturn to meet in night sky on Black Friday
Man, 70, fatally struck by city tow truck in O'Hare Airport parking lot
N.J. hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person
Dog walker caught on camera in alleged act of theft
More TOP STORIES News