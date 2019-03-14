Suburban job fair helps get single mom's life back on track

WESTMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- People's Resource Center has been hosting job fairs for four years now for anyone in DuPage County looking for jobs.
That includes people like single mom Sabrina Panariella, who was down on her luck one year ago. She had been diagnosed with cancer in her eye, just given birth to her second child, and was mourning the passing of her sister.
She came to People's Resource Center to take a course in Microsoft Office, and wound up attending a job fair that changed her trajectory.
"It's so hard to express my gratitude, because you're going to make me start crying," said Panariella. "If it wasn't for them I don't think I'd be standing here right now, they helped me through my struggles, through cancer, they never gave up on me, they've guided me to the right spot"
It's not your average job fair either. People's Resource Center has an entire closet of lightly used donated clothes free for anyone who needs to refresh their wardrobe to be interview-ready.
Thirteen employees attend the annual job fair, ready to hire eager people on the spot. But year-round, People's Resource Center has a job search assistance program with free one-on-one job coaching at both the Westmont and Wheaton locations, job interview coaching with trained HR professionals, and interactive, skill-building workshops.
"Our goal is to get everybody employed and not just an entry level position," said Debbie Lunger, director of the jobs program at PRC.
For more information on the jobs program visit www.peoplesrc.org
