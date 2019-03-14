Community & Events

Suburban job fair helps get single mom's life back on track

EMBED <>More Videos

People's Resource Center has been hosting job fairs for four years now for anyone in DuPage County looking for jobs.

By Meghan Kluth
WESTMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- People's Resource Center has been hosting job fairs for four years now for anyone in DuPage County looking for jobs.

That includes people like single mom Sabrina Panariella, who was down on her luck one year ago. She had been diagnosed with cancer in her eye, just given birth to her second child, and was mourning the passing of her sister.

She came to People's Resource Center to take a course in Microsoft Office, and wound up attending a job fair that changed her trajectory.

"It's so hard to express my gratitude, because you're going to make me start crying," said Panariella. "If it wasn't for them I don't think I'd be standing here right now, they helped me through my struggles, through cancer, they never gave up on me, they've guided me to the right spot"

It's not your average job fair either. People's Resource Center has an entire closet of lightly used donated clothes free for anyone who needs to refresh their wardrobe to be interview-ready.

Thirteen employees attend the annual job fair, ready to hire eager people on the spot. But year-round, People's Resource Center has a job search assistance program with free one-on-one job coaching at both the Westmont and Wheaton locations, job interview coaching with trained HR professionals, and interactive, skill-building workshops.

"Our goal is to get everybody employed and not just an entry level position," said Debbie Lunger, director of the jobs program at PRC.

For more information on the jobs program visit www.peoplesrc.org
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventswestmontwheatondupage countyemploymentjob fair
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Possible tornado touches down in NW Indiana
Woman attacked from behind, sexually assaulted on North Side, police say
Gambino mob boss Frank Cali gunned down in NY gangland hit
Newlywed Chance the Rapper expecting 2nd child
Burger King employees allegedly attacked over tomato
Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect
Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to disorderly conduct charges
Show More
Hallmark cuts ties with Lori Loughlin over bribery case
Activist running for 5th Ward alderman lands Trib endorsement
Alex Trebek thanks fans for outpouring of support: 'I'm a lucky guy'
ComEd worker shocked on job saved by fast-thinking firefighters
Morehouse College volunteers mentor CPS students of color on Chicago's South Side
More TOP STORIES News