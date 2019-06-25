Summer Learning Challenge returns to Chicago libraries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city's Summer Learning Challenge returned to Chicago public libraries Monday.
The program engages students academically throughout the summer. Students can learn how to code, take part in science experiment or just focus on reading if they want.
"All of Chicago's young people are entitled to a safe, rewarding and fun summer season," said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "Thanks to the Library's Summer Learning Challenge and other programs across Chicago, students in every one of our city's neighborhoods and communities will be able to continue learning and growing long after the school year ends."
For teens there's an interactive bingo card that includes raffle prizes. For kids under 13, the program emphasizes "Explorers at Play" learning, teaching kids through a series of sports and creative play exercises, Mayor Lightfoot's office said.
CPL will also host the teen summer challenge, "We Are Chicago: Your City, Your Summer, Your CPL." The challenge will providing kids ages 13-18 a chance to develop new skills, discover award-winning literature and refine their digital skills.
The program will run June 24 through August 17.
For more information, visit www.chipiblib.org.
