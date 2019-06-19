Summit of Hope expo to provide help for former prisoners to reintegrate into community

The Illinois Department of Corrections and other state departments and the Prisoner Review Board are hosting an expo for former prisoners to help them reintegrate back into the community.
The Summit of Hope will bring local service providers to guide parolees and probationers and allow people to get free haircuts, free health screenings, tips on how to open a bank account and pursue new professional licenses.
The event takes place Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Proviso East High School, 807 S 1st Avenue in Maywood. For more information, visit www2.illinois.gov.
