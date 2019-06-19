Community & Events

Summit of Hope expo to provide help for former prisoners to reintegrate into community

The Illinois Department of Corrections and other state departments and the Prisoner Review Board are hosting an expo for former prisoners to help them reintegrate back into the community.

The Summit of Hope will bring local service providers to guide parolees and probationers and allow people to get free haircuts, free health screenings, tips on how to open a bank account and pursue new professional licenses.

The event takes place Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Proviso East High School, 807 S 1st Avenue in Maywood. For more information, visit www2.illinois.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmaywoodparole
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD release suspect photos in South Side CTA shooting
COPA clears officers in 2016 Mt. Greenwood police shooting that sparked protests
White Sox to become 1st MLB team to extend protective netting to foul poles
AAA study: dangers of driving 'high', 2x likely to crash
Man punches 72-year-old Walmart greeter in the face
VIDEO: DUI suspect in coroner's van swerves into oncoming traffic
Man punches, cuts bicyclist in Lincoln Park
Show More
Trip Advisor ranks Chicago River cruise among top 10 experiences for travelers
Schiller Park mother of four gets prison time for ISIS terror ties
VIDEO: Thieves drive car out of West Loop apartment parking garage
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with a few showers Wednesday
Police arrest suspected drunk driver with a human torso in his car
More TOP STORIES News