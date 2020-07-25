community journalist

Local organizations offer free COVID-19 testing, census and voter registration for Pilsen neighbors

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO,IL (WLS) -- At Harrison Park in the Pilsen neighborhood, a number of organizations have stationed up Friday afternoon, to test people for COVID-19 from the most affected communities. Offering census and voting registration, as well. They call it Survival Day.

"We have to consider this virus and the lack of care and effort to stop the spread of this virus as a part of the systemic racism we've seen everybody here stand up against. More than 70% of the death toll is black and Latino. That's why it's so important to arm ourselves with the weapons to defend ourselves from this virus," said Tanya Lozano, co-founder of Health Hood Chicago.

This is the fourth Survival Day event, spearheaded by Healthy Hood Chicago. Organizations such as Calor, Dish Roulette, The Mural Movement, Taco Sublime, No No's Deli, The Yard, Right to Family, Big Mich, Vault Gallery, and Familia Latino Unida have all jumped on to help.

Food, art, and music were also a big component of the event.

Lozano said the event is a chance to address the lack of resources in black and brown communities while also highlighting their cultures.

Plans are underway to host the Survival Day event in more West and South side neighborhoods.

"We already know that this virus is disproportionally affecting black and brown communities- and where are those communities? On the south and west side," said Seobia Rivers, co-founder of Healthy Hood.

Both Rivers and Lozano said there is still more work to be done.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspilsencommunity journalistcoronavirus testingcoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 pandemichispanic
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Couple creates custom-made obstacle courses for backyards
This Long Island barber is offering mobile haircuts
Black-owned wine store features exotic wines on Long Island
New online art auction sells artworks for charity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jerry Taft, retired ABC7 meteorologist, dies at 77
First charges announced as part of 'Operation Legend' in Chicago
Columbus statues in Grant Park, Little Italy taken down by city; aldermen react
ABC7 colleagues share memories of Jerry Taft
As Illinois' COVID positivity rate rises, hospitalizations remain flat
South Side bar's patio application denied citing violence concerns, forcing COVID-19 closure
Chicago Weather: Hot, muggy
Show More
Rally, march in Homan Square demands city move CPD funding to social services
West Town girl, 12, raises money for Belmont Cragin fire victims
Trump signs 4 executive orders on lowering drug prices
Brighton Park resident uncovers WWII artillery shell
Finally, baseball is back in Chicago!
More TOP STORIES News