Tailgating ideas for kids

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Bears are back at Soldier Field Sunday and that means it's almost time for another tailgate!

Lifestyle expert Karen Firsel joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to give us some fun ideas to get kids in on the tailgate or football party.

Her fun ideas include bright, colorful treats from a dragon fruit lemonade mocktail, to a guacamole rollup and even art ideas. Firsel also has some healthy suggestions the kids are sure to love.

For more on her tailgating suggestions and recipes, watch the video attached to this article.
