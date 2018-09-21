COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Talking trees explore luminaries' Illinois roots

EMBED </>More Videos

A new public art display is celebrating the state's 200th birthday in an unusual way.

By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A new public art display is celebrating the state's 200th birthday in an unusual way.

"Rooted in Greatness" illuminates the stories of the state's luminaries with images and stories told in the trees. The dramatic project is spearheaded by a showman, Broad in Chicago's president Lou Raizin.

"The trees as metaphors that look at this long-lasting impact of these people have had on our state," Raizin said.

Famous people who were born in or made an impact on Illinois are honored. Also behind the project are the cultural organization Luma 8 and Chicago's TimeLine Theatre, which produced the audio and visual content. TimeLine Theatre's artistic director P.J. Powers explained the production of the display.

"We have four actors who provide the voiceover for it," he said. "Playwright Lydia Diamond created a script where you learn about some of the notable figures from the state of Illinois and then they are all brought to life."

The presentation cycles through every 20 minutes.

Michael Harris was visiting Chicago from Toronto and happened upon the presentation.

"I thought it was intriguing because there's kind of a community feel to it," he said of the presentation's format. "It's kind of magical and it makes it come alive."

"Rooted in Greatness" is slated to stay for the next six months in celebration of Illinois' Bicentennial. Even as the weather changes and leaves begin to fall off other trees, organizers told ABC7 Eyewitness News that the trees that are part of the exhibit will always have leaves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshistoryartpublic artSouth LoopChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Canines on the catwalk
Neighbors throw Sweet 16 party for Des Plaines apartment fire victim
Winner of $7M McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot wants anonymity
Winning ticket drawn for $7M McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Parents of 5 killed in deadly Portage motorcycle crash
Addison Russell accused of domestic abuse by ex-wife, placed on leave
Glenbrook High School increases security after threat found
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense prepares to present their case next week
Man dies in custody of Lake County Jail
VIDEO: Father and son charged with killing man over fight about trash
New fire commissioner announced
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cool and breezy
Show More
VIDEO: Raccoon falls 9 stories while trying to scale building
Bulldog stolen from Orland Park pet store
3D-printed gun company owner accused of sex with minor arrested in Taiwan
Colorado woman says she lost $35,000 stored in her freezer
More News