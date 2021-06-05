Community & Events

Taste of Randolph postponed for 2nd year, will return in 2022

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

FILE: Taste of Randolph in the West Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2021 Taste of Randolph has been postponed for a second year, despite Chicago's reopening plans.

The West Loop Community Organization, which operates the festival, said in a statement they had already decided to postpone the festival for one more year before reopening plans had been solidified by the city.


"We have all been through so much in the last 15+ months, and it has been with patience, perseverance and the collective and responsible public efforts demonstrated, that we are able to come together once again," WLCO said in a statement. "Remember that as we reunite and celebrate this summer, please continue to follow all of the CDC guidelines and public safety measurements that are appropriate."

The group said they will organize other outdoor activities in the West Loop to raise funds and spotlight the neighborhood's businesses. They plan for Taste of Randolph to return in 2022.
