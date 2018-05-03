COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Teen's tweet about surprising dad who wanted to see her off to prom goes viral

Tipton teen Vanessa Macedo knew her dad was sad that he wouldn't be able to see her all dressed up for prom because he had to work.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. --
Tipton teen Vanessa Macedo knew her dad was sad that he wouldn't be able to see her all dressed up for prom because he had to work.

So, 18-year old Vanessa decided to surprise him!

In her fancy, black floral dress, she drove all the way to Porterville where her dad was working in the family's fruit truck.

His reaction was priceless!

After several hugs and photos, Vanessa, who attends Mission Oak High School in Tulare... headed off to her prom.

She posted the video to Twitter over the weekend and it already has close to 3 million views!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsgood newsabc30 communitysurprisepromtulare countyu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
South Chicago art center offers free programs for kids and young adults
ALS Walk for Life
MEX Talks
Jackpot in McHenry VFW drawing rolls over, grows to $4,264,504
Bikers escort Streamwood bullying victim to first day of middle school
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News