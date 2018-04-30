Thank you for your service: Officer makes teary-eyed final radio call

"This will be my last transmission on the radio."A police officer in Sarasota, Fla., couldn't hide his emotions when he made his final radio call.Officer Andre Jenkins issued an "out of service" message, capping 30 years of service."I'd like to thank all my SPD family, for the last 30 years of being by my side. And especially for today, for making it a memorable one," Jenkins said. "I had plenty of good times and a lot of good memories over my career and I appreciate it. I will cherish them for the rest of my life. I wish you all well and a safe tour of duty."Officer Jenkins broke down when he completed the call. His fellow officers responded with a barrage of congratulatory messages, one by one."Congratulations Andre, hope you enjoyed your time, my friend.""You earned it, buddy, good job.""Congrats Dre, it's been an honor.""Enjoy your retirement. I'll be there one day.""Thank you all. God bless you," Jenkins said.The police department shared the video on Facebook, where it had been viewed more than 200,000 times as of Monday morning.On Twitter, the same video had been viewed more than 500,000 times and was retweeted more than 4,000 times, including by the official Twitter account of President Donald Trump.