Thanksgiving in Chicago: 86th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade, Turkey Trot, free meals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thanksgiving is here and Chicago has a day filled with festive events for the whole community.It's a time honored tradition for thousands of families in Chicago as many gathered to experience on the Thanksgiving Day Parade in the Loop.A cascade of sound echoed up State Street Thursday morning for Chicago's 86th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade. Thunderous drums and cheers from thousands of people kicking off the holiday.Organizers said there were 90 groups performing this year."It just warms your heart, you know. This brings community together and just makes it a great day to spend together as a city and a family," said Rachael Link, who brought her kids down to enjoy the show.Not only was it a special chance to see big balloons, but the event also became a convenient back up plan."The turkey for some reason did not thaw. So it's hard as a rock," she said.With food on the brain, luckily spectators could munch on some Garrett's Popcorn.However, 6-year-old spectator Rhett Miller said he's looking to eat even more."Five pounds! I'm really hungry today," he said.Parade participants, like the Windy City Ghostbusters, will surely work up a big appetite too. They marched from Ida B. Wells North Drive to Randolph Street."There's no word to describe just being out there and seeing people cheer and you get to wave at the people. That's so much fun," Windy City Ghostbuster Bob Anderson said."I can't believe we're here. I can't believe we're here. I'm so thankful," said Lisa Dawson, whose son is marching in the parade.Nearly 8,000 runners were also expected in Chicago's Lincoln Park for the 42nd Annual Turkey Trot Race. The race features a 5-K and an 8-K for adult runners. Kids can participate in the Plymouth Rock Ramble Race presented by Byline Bank. Donations for the races benefit the Great Chicago Food Depository.Some enjoyed Thanksgiving Dinner with Chicago police officers from the 2nd District. The food was provided by Chicago's Home of Chicken and Waffles, and the free public event featured live music and giveaways.Some other events happening in our area this Thanksgiving include, a dinner for 2,500 Salvation Army clients made from scratch by Levy.The Gary alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority will also host a free community dinner. Organizers are making special deliveries to homeless and domestic violence shelters.Meson Sabika in Naperville will also host 1,800 guests for free Thanksgiving meals. The restaurant owners said they have 250 reservations and plan to feed those suffering from emotional, physical or financial challenges.